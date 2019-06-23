Heart event
WHAT: Baton Rouge General's Lunch and Learn event on heart valve disease
WHEN: Noon Wednesday, June 26
WHERE: Baton Rouge General — Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave.
ADMISSION: Free, but registration required at brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events/event-signup/?Event=163
DETAILS: More than five million Americans are diagnosed with some form of heart valve disease each year, and many remain undiagnosed because they write off their symptoms — a slowdown in normal activity, fatigue or shortness of breath — as normal signs of aging. Dr. V. Antoine Keller, a board-certified cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at BRG, will discuss heart valve disease including aortic stenosis, which is the most common type. He will share details on who is most at risk, how to identify the symptoms, and what treatment options are available.
ADHD/ODD workshop
WHAT: "Stronger Together," a workshop on bringing awareness and providing community support for families of students with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and/or Oppositional Defiant Disorder
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road
ADMISSION: Free
DETAILS: Presented by One Faith Women and One Faith Church, speakers will include a behavior strategist, medical professional and a professional counselor who will discuss home and school interventions, available community resources and information on how to request assistance for students. Light refreshments will be provided.
Essay Contest
WHAT: O’Brien House Essay Contest
WHEN: Deadline for submissions is Sept. 1
INFORMATION: obrienhouse.org
DETAILS: There are two contests: one is for Louisiana high school students enrolled in the 2019-20 school year; the other is for adults in Louisiana participating in an active recovery program. Teens may tell either a story about his/her own addiction or the story of a loved one’s journey with addiction. Adults must tell their own story about addiction and recovery. The winners will be recognized and awarded prizes at the O’Brien House Annual Breakfast in September.