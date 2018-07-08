Scleroderma group
WHAT: Baton Rouge Chapter Scleroderma Support Group meeting
WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 10
WHERE: The Settlement shopping center, 7809 Jefferson Highway, Suite C1.
INFORMATION: Del Anselmo, (225) 756-2452 or (225) 324-3666
Skin screening
WHAT: Free skin cancer screening
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19
WHERE: Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTER: To reserve a spot, visit brgeneral.org.
DETAILS: Physician will be on hand to check suspicious spots on the skin. Skin cancer affects people of all ages, races and ethnic groups, although the risk is higher in people with fair skin and light hair and eyes. One of the most common signs of skin cancer is a mole or freckle that changes size, shape, color or texture, especially over a short period of time. More than 3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. With early detection and proper treatment, the cure rate for most skin cancers is about 95 percent. If further testing is necessary, participants will be referred to a dermatologist or other specialist.
Grief support
WHAT: HOPE Grief Support Group sessions provided by The Hospice of Baton Rouge
WHEN: Six-week sessions at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, staring July 24
WHERE: Ochsner Medical Center CHAPEL, 17000 Medical Center Drive
INFO/RESERVATION: (225) 767-4673
DETAILS: Sessions are free and provide a safe place for sharing and growth through grief.