Scleroderma group

WHAT: Baton Rouge Chapter Scleroderma Support Group meeting

WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 10

WHERE: The Settlement shopping center, 7809 Jefferson Highway, Suite C1.

INFORMATION: Del Anselmo, (225) 756-2452 or (225) 324-3666

Skin screening

WHAT: Free skin cancer screening 

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19

WHERE: Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave.

REGISTER: To reserve a spot, visit brgeneral.org.

DETAILS: Physician will be on hand to check suspicious spots on the skin. Skin cancer affects people of all ages, races and ethnic groups, although the risk is higher in people with fair skin and light hair and eyes. One of the most common signs of skin cancer is a mole or freckle that changes size, shape, color or texture, especially over a short period of time. More than 3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. With early detection and proper treatment, the cure rate for most skin cancers is about 95 percent. If further testing is necessary, participants will be referred to a dermatologist or other specialist.

Grief support

WHAT: HOPE Grief Support Group sessions provided by The Hospice of Baton Rouge

WHEN: Six-week sessions at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, staring July 24

WHERE: Ochsner Medical Center CHAPEL, 17000 Medical Center Drive

INFO/RESERVATION: (225) 767-4673

DETAILS: Sessions are free and provide a safe place for sharing and growth through grief.

