WHAT: Wellness Health Day
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25
WHERE: Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway
DETAILS: Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Sessions include physical activity, mental health counseling, diabetes management, prescription medication management, healthy cooking demonstrations for weight management, hypertension and diabetes control. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vision, hearing, dental, foot health and HIV screening. Door prizes will be awarded and lunch will be served.
Childhood health grants
WHAT: The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is requesting proposals for grant awards of up to $1 million to address the social and environmental factors that lead to disparities in childhood health.
WHEN: Deadline is Sept. 1
INFORMATION: BCBSLAFoundation.org
DETAILS: The foundation is seeking projects that use the “collective impact” model — entire communities and multiple agencies working together to solve problems. Most gaps in children’s health and education outcomes fall along racial lines, disproportionately affecting people of color. Data show that when compared to people of other backgrounds, black Louisianans are 1.5 to 4 times more likely to experience poor health outcomes and higher mortality rates, regardless of their income status. A growing body of evidence suggests that attempts to address gaps in health care and education at an early age are especially likely to yield positive results. Furthermore, projects around the country have proven that closing the gaps along racial and socio-economic lines for children leads to better outcomes not just for these children but for the whole community.