Subscription boxes and services are relatively new and are very trendy this year, according to Ashley Austrew, of care.com.
The giver can choose boxes containing meals, snacks, spa kits, games, crafts or hobbies, or create a unique one appropriate for the caregiver or the person with Alzheimer's. The giver also can make it a one-time purchase or make it a weekly or monthly delivery.
Pairing these unique boxes with the gift of your time would make it truly special.
Here are some suggestions:
- MyTheraBox.com — “Self-care” is the theme of this box which contains a happiness activity, an inspirational book and soothing bath and body products.
- OldTimeCandy.com — Includes an assortment of popular retro candy, dating back to the 1950s.
- Grandbox.com — Healthy snacks and treats, a brain-boosting game, cozy socks, or luxury toiletries.
- TeaRunners.com — Monthly subscription includes four high-quality loose-leaf teas, with tasting notes and brewing instructions.
- PoppysHobbies.com — A themed craft box which includes everything needed to create seasonal décor and other fun projects.
- CraftsmanCrate.com — For the crafter, this monthly box contains everything needed to complete a skilled project, like weaving, leather working, glass-etching, etc.
- Magazine-agent.com — Love puzzles? This subscription offers dozens of magazines featuring games and activities, such as crossword puzzles, Sudoku, trivia and more.
- CrateJoy.com — This explore local box contains local products from other states, with facts about the city and a watercolor map.
- MertiageCoffee.com — For coffee lovers, a variety of organic, certified fair trade coffee blends can be delivered weekly or monthly.
- EatMeGuiltFree.com — Subscribers get healthy and delicious high-protein, low-carb brownies in various flavors, breads or tortillas.
- CareBox.com — A box filled with treats, puzzles, hand creams and lotions, cozy socks and more.
- GentlemansBox.com — For men, items in this box include coordinated fashion pieces, like patterned socks and matching bow ties, suspenders and more.
- Freshly.com — A weekly meal service that delivers fresh, not frozen chef-prepared meals that can be heated and served in three minutes or less, with various nutritional options from which to choose.
- CrateJoy.com — For the avid gardener, a wide selection of boxes for gardening activities, such as seasonal herbs and vegetable seeds. Grow cards are included.