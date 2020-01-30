Capital Area Human Services is sponsoring a three-part program, "Parenting Wisely," for parents seeking help with effective ways to improve and strengthen relationships with children, preteens and teens.
The free program will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, 10 and 17 at the Capital Area Human Services, Children's Behavioral Health Services, 4615 Government St., Building 1, in Baton Rouge.
Pre-registration is required. The program is offered by Mirror of Grace Outreach, a Baton Rouge nonprofit organization. For more information and to register, call CAHS at (225) 922-0445 or Mirror of Grace at (225) 300-4528.
The interactive parenting program will address school problems, curfew, sibling conflict, criticism, time management and completing chores. The program has been proven to reduce drug and alcohol use, reduce verbal and physical aggression and problem behaviors and to improve family relationships, according to a news release from Capital Area Human Services.