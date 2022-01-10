Fad diets come and go, but the DASH diet has stood the test of time.
That doesn't surprise Catherine Champagne, director of Pennington Biomedical Research Center’s Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling Laboratory.
“The difference to me is in the science,” Champagne said.
Champagne was among the researchers who developed DASH, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. Teams at Pennington, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Duke University sought to find a diet that would lower blood pressure while providing all the nutrition from food and not supplements.
Researchers at each institution proposed a menu that would be fed to test subjects during clinical trials, and Champagne’s was chosen.
“George Bray, who was the (Pennington) director at the time, came into my office and said, ‘Well, Cathy, you won the cook-off,’” she said.
What they came up with in 1996 has been praised ever since, including last week’s announcement by U.S. News and World Report listing it as the second best overall diet and in the top six in several specific categories. Its emphasis on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, high fiber, nuts, beans and low/non-fat dairy is similar to other highly-ranked plans such as the Mediterranean diet, Champagne said.
“The key thing is to know it’s not necessarily a weight-loss diet, but you can lose weight on the DASH diet,” she said. “It subscribes to a very healthy eating pattern that we know lowers blood pressure, lowers your risk of stroke, lowers risk of adverse cardiovascular events. It lowers Type 2 diabetes, and it is related to improvement in obesity. It’s more improving your metabolism regardless of your size.”
Of course, a diet’s effectiveness depends not only on what you eat but what you omit. Because of its emphasis on lowering blood pressure, the diet reduces sodium, most commonly found in salt and additives like monosodium glutamate. It also encourages lean meats, fish and poultry.
There are countless cookbooks devoted to the diet, and they’re not all equally good. Champagne doesn’t recommend specific books but suggests looking closely at the author. If it’s a registered dietitian, it should be good; less so if it’s a celebrity.
More tips:
- Check labels on canned and processed foods. That’s where you see whether the sodium content is too high, which is often the case with soups and canned vegetable juices.
- Frozen vegetables usually have less sodium than canned vegetables.
- Since sodium provides a lot of flavor, check out low-salt or no-salt Cajun seasonings, which are more flavorful and less bitter than salt substitutes with potassium chloride.
- When ordering a salad, have them put the dressing on the side, and use just enough to accent the flavor of the vegetables. That saves a lot of calories.
- Spending a little more on good vegetables and fruit will pay off. “Having the medical conditions associated with being overweight and obesity might be far more financially significant than buying fruits and vegetables,” Champagne said.
- It’s OK to treat yourself to a favorite food, but be careful. “If you want to have a bowl of ice cream, that may not be on the DASH diet, but if you have it occasionally and limit the portion size, it probably can fit very well into a DASH diet. … Realize that you might fall off the wagon, so to speak, but the key is to get back on.
- Above all, Champagne said, see diet as a lifestyle change, not a quick fix.
“It’s really a shame that people are always looking at a new diet, what’s new,” she said. “We’ve got a cabbage diet. We’ve got a grapefruit diet, all kinds of weird diets that don’t really work. They may give you some benefit in the short term, but in the long term, you’re not going to follow them. I think the DASH diet is one that’s easy to follow, and it’s appropriate for everybody in the family.”