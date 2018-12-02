Low-carb Hot Chocolate
2 cups almond milk
¼ cup heavy cream
3 tablespoons Swerve
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 pinch salt
Set a small pot onto a low flame with almond (or other nut) milk and heavy cream. While it heats, place the rest of the ingredients in a blender. When the liquid bubbles slightly, remove from flame and pour contents into blender. Blend for about a minute to get it frothy. Serve with some shaved chocolate.
Flour-free Gravy
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons tapioca flour/starch
2 cups chicken, beef or vegetable stock
Melt butter in a medium sauce pan over medium heat. Once melted, add tapioca flour and whisk vigorously until combined with no lumps. Cook for 30 seconds. While whisking constantly, slowly pour in the stock. Cook 1-2 minutes until thickened, whisking every few seconds. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Cauliflower Rice Stuffing
2 medium heads of cauliflower
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large yellow onion, diced
1 garlic clove, minced
4 stalks of celery, sliced thinly
3 cups of mushrooms, sliced
½ cup pecans, roughly chopped
2½ teaspoon dried sage
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until consistency of rice. Add olive oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic and celery and sauté for 5 minutes. Add cauliflower and cook for about 10 minutes or until fully cooked. Add mushrooms and continue cooking until they've begun to sweat (about another 5 minutes). Top with pecans, spices and vinegar and cook for 1 minute.