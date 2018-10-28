Lung cancer screening

WHAT: Baton Rouge General's lung cancer screening

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4,

WHERE: Baton Rouge General's Imaging Center, 5422 Dijon Drive

RESERVATION: brgeneral.org

DETAILS: Cost is $15. For those age 55-77 who are current or former smokers or who have a family history of lung cancer. A low-dose CT scan will be performed after evaluation by one of the hospital's radiation oncologists.

Survivors musical

WHAT: Louisiana Coalition of African American Breast Cancer Survivors presents a Musical Matinee

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10

WHERE: Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.

DETAILS: Cancer survivors are invited to celebrate at a matinee of performances by local jazz, blues and gospel artists.

View comments