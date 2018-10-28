Lung cancer screening
WHAT: Baton Rouge General's lung cancer screening
WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4,
WHERE: Baton Rouge General's Imaging Center, 5422 Dijon Drive
RESERVATION: brgeneral.org
DETAILS: Cost is $15. For those age 55-77 who are current or former smokers or who have a family history of lung cancer. A low-dose CT scan will be performed after evaluation by one of the hospital's radiation oncologists.
Survivors musical
WHAT: Louisiana Coalition of African American Breast Cancer Survivors presents a Musical Matinee
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10
WHERE: Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
DETAILS: Cancer survivors are invited to celebrate at a matinee of performances by local jazz, blues and gospel artists.