The radiology department at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is undergoing a colorful transformation to help calm its young patients.
Now, when walking into a radiology room, youngsters are greeted with vivid, fun Louisiana scenes and friendly animal ambassadors.
Costing $300,000, the artwork was paid for through private donations, said Sharon Wesberry, Child Life manager at the hospital.
“It’s amazing! The artist with Character Farms hand-sketched every design to custom fit both the room layout and each individual machine,” said Wesberry.
The idea came from the hospital’s Child Life team after discovering how it could positively impact a child’s experience.
“As a child life specialist, I recognize that an experience for a child can change drastically just by incorporating distraction,” Wesberry said. “Our hospital is a whimsical and inviting place, and we intentionally utilized a lot of the art to help patients through their experience regardless of if they are staying overnight or just visiting us for the day. Transforming this experience to help put kids and their families at ease is definitely one of my favorite highlights here.”
The hospital's pediatric radiology includes CT machines that are commonly used for scans of abdominal and lung areas and when youngsters are experiencing headaches or may have a head or neck injury, along with other conditions. It also includes X-ray machines used for things like broken bones; upper gastrointestinal studies; bladder and kidney issues; and barium enemas.
These experiences can sometimes be stressful for families and scary for children who often fear unfamiliar, noisy environments.
“Our donors enthusiastically embraced the concept of how the colorful wraps can distract and calm our patients during procedures that can be scary or intimidating,” said Ann Marie Marmande, president of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.
To learn more about how to get involved with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, visit ololchildrens.org/give.