Hypersexuality can be defined as extremely frequent or suddenly increased sexual urges or sexual activity.
Sometimes referred to as erotic dementia, hypersexuality happens because of a loss of impulse control, a lost sense of the appropriate public or private behavior or because of difficulty in reading another person's emotions.
Some examples of these sexual behaviors can include inappropriate sexual comments, sexual advances to others, talking about sex constantly, undressing or personal touching in public. Often, the individual with Alzheimer's might make sexual advances to someone whom they mistake for their partner, but rarely do these behaviors involve sexual arousal.
Not only are these behaviors uncomfortable and embarrassing for the caregiver, they can be confusing and distressing for the affected individual since they can't understand why this particular behavior is inappropriate.
For those with Alzheimer’s, the ability to be connected through verbal and physical communication is altered, and thus their relationships with others change as a result.
Some individuals with Alzheimer’s become less interested in sex while others have an increased focus. Reassuring the individual is vital in minimizing hypersexual behaviors. Shared experiences that involve touch rather than words may help in creating an intimate bond. Providing comforting hugs, gentle back and/or shoulder rubs, listening to favorite music selections and even dancing can be a means of redirection during these particular behaviors.
The need for touch can be handled by giving the individual a soft stuffed animal or warm blanket to stroke. Sometimes, just brushing their hair can suffice.
Individuals with Alzheimer's are keenly aware of nonverbal cues, so when the inappropriate behavior begins to occur, the caregiver can show his/her aversion by frowning or shaking his/her head. Also, it helps to be consistent. The caregiver can't encourage fondling one day and then react negatively the next. Boundaries need to be set.
Most of the time, hypersexual behaviors are a result of boredom. Keep the individual engaged and active during the day. Plan activities that are enjoyable and purposeful.
The desire for intimacy and sexual urges don't necessarily fade when an individual has Alzheimer's or dementia.
Intimacy can be a source of comfort and pleasure on one hand, yet a source of anxiety and confusion on the other. Both reactions are very normal. However, in extreme cases of hypersexuality, it is always recommended to consult a physician. There may be factors contributing to these behaviors such as depression, adverse effects from medications or hormonal imbalances.