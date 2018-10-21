Health fair expo

WHAT: Capital Area Agency on Aging's annual event

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 25

WHERE: Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales

INFORMATION: facebook.com/events/294413411324095/

‘Mammos & Mimosas’

WHAT: Baton Rouge General's annual Saturday morning brunch event

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 27

WHERE: BRG’s Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.

DETAILS: Guests can enjoy a variety of food options, mimosas, music, local retailers and demonstrations in addition to having a private clinical breast exam and mammogram.

COST: $20, and covers brunch, mimosas and mammograms. To register, visit brgeneral.org/mammos.

Relay For Life of Pointe Coupee Parish

WHAT: Annual area fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in which team members take turns walking around a track or designated path

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2

WHERE: William H. Scott Civic Center, 1200 Major Parkway, New Roads

DETAILS: 4 p.m., survivor registration begins; 5:15 p.m., survivor dinner and activities; 6 p.m., opening and survivor celebration; 7 p.m., live entertainment and activities; 9 p.m., luminaria ceremony. Free admission.

INFORMATION: relayforlife.org/PointeCoupeeLA

