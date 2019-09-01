Pain management
WHAT: Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital is holding free pain management classes
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 25 (and continuing on the second Thursday and fourth Wednesday of each month)
WHERE: Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital, 8595 United Plaza Blvd.
RSVP: (225) 231-3123 or email Roxane.Bingham@BRRehab.com
DETAILS: The class will offer education and techniques to manage pain outside of traditional medical management, with a focus on the emotional aspect of pain. The class is geared toward those with acute pain, such as that from a recent injury, illness or surgery, as opposed to chronic pain. A licensed clinical social worker and a physical therapist work with the class. Light refreshments will be provided.