Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital is offering a free class to help manage acute pain, the kind produced by an injury.

Pain management

WHAT: Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital is holding free pain management classes

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 25 (and continuing on the second Thursday and fourth Wednesday of each month)

WHERE: Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital, 8595 United Plaza Blvd.

RSVP: (225) 231-3123 or email Roxane.Bingham@BRRehab.com

DETAILS: The class will offer education and techniques to manage pain outside of traditional medical management, with a focus on the emotional aspect of pain. The class is geared toward those with acute pain, such as that from a recent injury, illness or surgery, as opposed to chronic pain. A licensed clinical social worker and a physical therapist work with the class. Light refreshments will be provided.

