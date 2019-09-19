A new family event, Game Plan for Health, is being held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Ochsner Medical Complex — The Grove, 10310 The Grove Blvd. (off Interstate 10 East between the Mall of Louisiana and Siegen Lane exits).
The event will feature a festive tailgating atmosphere outside with inflatable jumps for the kids, BREC on the Geaux (a mobile recreation unit), Saints ticket giveaways, tailgating games, free ice cream and more.
The pregame show for the LSU vs. Vanderbilt football game will be broadcast live in the parking lot by 104.5 FM ESPN radio and radio partners Eagle 98.1 and 100.7 The Tiger. Michelle Southern, from the Eagle, and Abby Leigh, from The Tiger, will be on-site between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Eat Fit BR will be on hand to showcase Eat Fit-approved tailgating options and have an interactive healthy eating demo with partner Frutta Bowls. Ochsner’s O Bar will be open to help attendees learn more about physician-approved apps and wearable fitness devices.
Inside the medical complex, those attending can take part in preventative health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, osteoporosis and skin cancer; get a heel ultrasound scan; obtain information on quitting smoking, back pain care, genetic testing and get an EKG exam. Screenings will be conducted from 8 a.m. to noon, with priority to those who make an appointment. To learn more and sign up for the free screenings visit ochsner.org/gameplan.
All outdoor activities and indoor screenings are free. Items at the Ochsner Pharmacy, including flu shots subject to availability, will be sold at their regular price. Insurance is accepted for flu shots.