Baton Rouge General, 8490 Picardy Ave., will host its first “Find the Right Fit” event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12.
The free event will bring together local experts on health and skin, jewelry, bras, glasses, shoes and more, all with the goal of finding the right fit for each woman attending.
“Find the Right Fit” is designed to be interactive, with the chance to chat with Baton Rouge General gynecologists and nutritionists, and visit with local vendors who can provide personalized fittings and recommendations, from brows to body shape. There will also be interactive demonstrations like Cool Sculpting and barre routines.
“Whether it’s a bra, skin care or jeans, as women we often wonder ‘does this fit me?’” said Dr. Candee Moore, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at BRG. “What works for one woman doesn’t work for the next, and we see that every day in our line of work. We want women to feel empowered in every aspect of their health and wellness, and this type of event is a great chance for a little self-care.”
The local businesses participating in the inaugural event include Williamson Cosmetics, New Balance, European Wax Center, Williamson Eye Center and Neighborhood Barre. In addition to the fittings and demonstrations, those attending will have the chance to win a host of door prizes, including a Dyson Airwrap, Botox, a beach cruiser bicycle, free barre classes, designer sunglasses, a European Wax Center gift card and Sweet Baton Rouge and Bra Genie products, among others. Attendees can also enjoy a mimosa, food, music and a floral hedge wall selfie station.