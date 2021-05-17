People 65 and older went to the emergency room more than 2.4 million times in 2018, with most of those visits the results of a fall, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Motor vehicle crashes, opioid overdoses and self-harm also contributed to the emergency room visits and 700,000 hospitalizations recorded that year. However, unintentional falls accounted for over 90% of them, the report says.
More than 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the U.S., and older adults are more active and mobile than ever.
The CDC has launched a new national campaign focusing on ways those 65 and older can age without injury.
The goal of the campaign, Still Going Strong, is to raise awareness about the leading causes of unintentional injuries and deaths in older adults and offer steps to help prevent or minimize such injuries.
“Experiencing injuries doesn’t have to be a normal part of aging; many injuries that are common in older adults can be prevented,” said Dr. Debra Houry, director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. “We know that injuries and deaths from falls and motor vehicle crashes are increasing in older adults. We hope Still Going Strong will help inform our audience about simple steps they can do to prevent injuries and their lasting effects.
"Everyone has a role — older adults, caregivers, loved ones, and health care providers. By taking proactive steps, you can prevent potentially life-changing injuries from happening and maintain your independence and mobility longer.”
Older adult injuries
Falls — Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries in older adults. An older adult falls every second of the day, accounting for over 36 million falls each year. Of those falls, 1 out of every 5 causes a serious injury, such as broken bones or a head injury. After an older adult falls, their chances increase of falling again and getting injured.
Motor vehicle crashes — Older adults account for over 46 million licensed drivers in the United States — about 1 in 5 drivers. Driving helps older adults stay independent, but the risk of being injured or killed in a motor vehicle crash increases as we age. Every day, 700 older adults are injured in a motor vehicle crash and 22 die because of their injuries.
Traumatic brain injury — Falls and motor vehicle crashes are common causes of traumatic brain injuries in older adults. TBI is a major cause of death and disability, and those who survive a TBI can face effects that last a few days or the rest of their lives.
Aging without injury
Here's some things older adults and their caregivers can do to help prevent injuries from falls or car crashes:
- Tell your doctor if you have fallen, if you feel unsteady when standing or walking or if you are afraid you might fall.
- Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review the medicines you take. Some medicines might make you dizzy or sleepy which can increase your risk of falling.
- Have an eye doctor check your eyes at least once a year and update your eyeglasses as needed.
- Have your doctor check your feet at least once a year and discuss proper footwear to reduce your risk of falling.
- Ask your doctor about health conditions like depression, osteoporosis or hypotension that can increase your risk for falling.
- Do exercises that make your legs stronger and improve your balance, like tai chi.
- Get rid of trip hazards like throw rugs, and keep floors clutter free.
- Brighten your home with extra lighting or brighter lightbulbs.
- Install grab bars in bathrooms — next to the toilet and inside and outside of your bathtub or shower.
- Install handrails on both sides of staircases.
Learn more about the Still Going Strong campaign at cdc.gov/StillGoingStrong.