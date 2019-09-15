Spinal Cord Injury
WHAT: Paul Erway, spinal cord injury survivor, shares his story
WHEN: Noon Friday, Sept. 17
WHERE: Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital, 8595 United Plaza Blvd.
REGISTER/INFO: (225) 231-3123 or email Roxane.Bingham@BRRehab.com
DETAILS: As part of National Rehabilitation Awareness week, Erway will talk about his first life-changing accident in 1980, with a second major accident in 2006. His story is unique, but his insights are relevant to anyone, regardless of abilities or disabilities. Erway is the author of “50 Abilities, Unlimited Possibilities: Wheeling through the 50 States, from Jackson to the Boston Marathon Bombing.” In the book, Erway chronicles the goal of he and his team to complete 50 marathons in 50 states in 50 weeks through the Christopher & Dana Reeves Foundation.