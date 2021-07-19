When someone has a history of alcohol abuse and also develops Alzheimer’s disease, the situation can become very challenging for caregivers to manage.
The combination of alcoholism and dementia causes a faster decline in skills needed to function independently, such as daily living activities, and also worsens behavioral problems. It raises concerns about safety for the individual and the caregiver.
Additionally, the person may be taking medications, which can run a higher risk of serious drug interactions that can cause falls, increase disorientation and confusion, and trigger internal bleeding, heart problems and/or other health issues.
The alcohol abuse has most likely been going on for a long time, so it is a difficult behavior to change quickly or completely. The affected individual doesn’t remember how much he or she drinks and will likely resist attempts to reduce drinking. He or she also probably neglects nutrition, hydration and hygiene.
Before removing alcohol from the home, the caregiver should check with the affected person's physician to see if it will be harmful to his or her health, causing severe withdrawal or other unintended side effects.
Family and friends should be told about the issue and make sure they are not supplying the person with any alcohol. The caregiver should also restrict access to money to purchase alcohol and notify liquor or grocery stores not to deliver it to the home.
Some individuals are at the stage of Alzheimer’s disease in which they would not notice if their regular alcoholic beverage were replaced by no-alcoholic or lite alcohol versions. For instance, nonalcoholic wine could be put in a regular wine bottle or nonalcoholic beer in a beer bottle and served.
Alcoholism and Alzheimer’s can cause angry outbursts and sometimes violent behavior, so caregivers should set up some safety measures. If a situation gets out of control, the caregiver should immediately remove himself/herself from it, call 911, and seek professional help. Additionally, for the safety of the affected individual, sharp objects and weapons should be removed from the household. Doors should be secured, and alarms added. Car keys should be removed, or the car disabled. Cleaning supplies or toxic liquids should be locked up as these could be confused with drinks.
Traditional alcohol rehabilitation is not a realistic option. As the brain is deteriorating from damage caused by the disease, making good decisions and building new habits and/or ways of thinking — therapies offered at rehab — are difficult, if not impossible, for those with Alzheimer’s. Oftentimes, the individual is hospitalized to detox from the alcohol and then later moved to a secured memory care community in which there is no access to alcohol.
Caregivers are not alone in the journey and should seek help from virtual or in-person support groups, such as Alanon, Alzheimer’s organizations, primary care physicians and/or addiction treatment centers.