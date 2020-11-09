Alzheimers Conferene
An online conference on Alzheimer's disease and dementia will be held Nov. 11-13. 

 

The Louisiana chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is convening a diverse group of experts who specialize in caring for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia for a conference Nov. 11-13.

The online conference will include Dr. Anita Sharma, of the University of Louisiana at Monroe; Dr. Amy Theirry, of Xavier University; and community experts Dana Territo, Elena Cambre, Sharon McGhee and Dung Vo.

The conference is open to those caring for a loved one at home, professional caregivers and care facility administrators. Continuing education units will be offered.

This conference is free, but registration is required. Register by calling (800) 272-3900 or visit bit.ly/34W4n7W.

Sessions on Nov. 11, which will focus on women in caregiving, include "Living with Alzheimer’s for the Caregiver: The Sandwich Generation"; "Caregiving and the Workplace: A Balancing Act"; and "Caregiver Stress and the Importance of Self-Care."

On Nov. 12, when the focus is a diverse perspective on Alzheimer’s disease, the sessions are "Health Disparities and the Importance of Diversity in Research"; "Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behaviors"; and The Role of Faith in Caregiving.

The Nov. 13 session will be a virtual resource fair, with representatives from Brookdale, HomeInstead, Edward Jones, the Alzheimer’s Association and more who will provide information on available resources. Viewers will also be able to ask questions.

