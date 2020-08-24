Your family home is the keeper of cherished memories, of good and bad times throughout your life and the lives of your siblings. A lot of mixed emotions are felt in finally letting it go and saying goodbye to something that has been such a sentimental mainstay for all of you. There may be feelings of sadness as your dad is deceased and your mom now needs specialized care. A chapter has come to a close, so to speak, and so brings another season.
This will be a transition for your mom into the long-term care setting, so take things to her new surroundings that mean a lot to her. If she is cognitive enough to choose, allow her to select items from her home herself. These familiar things will help her new place feel like home and give her a sense of comfort and safety.
For you and your siblings, it is an enormous task to filter through everything in the house prior to selling. It is best to come to a mutual agreement regarding the ownership of properties in the house; some items may have already been designated for each sibling, some items may have to be tagged and drawn for, and some items will be considered to donate. Have a meeting altogether to discuss all the particulars before beginning the arduous undertaking of clearing the home. There are also home transition services that you can hire and consider in assisting you.
It is also helpful and perhaps an enjoyable activity to photograph and/or video the inside and outside of the house. Though you and your siblings might have various snapshots of events and activities in the house throughout the years, it would be a good practice to preserve the family’s history by walking through each room of the house and videoing each room and providing commentary. Each sibling can take turns making recordings of special moments that took place in a particular room or rooms of the house or outside. For instance, “The kitchen counter is where I sat to watch Mom cook meals,” or “I climbed that tree with Dad’s help when I was 6 years old.”
It is difficult to realize that holidays and special occasions will no longer be spent at this homestead; however, if possible, you and your siblings could share one last meal together and include your mom. This would be a great opportunity to share memories, tell stories, to laugh and cry together, and the experience would provide some closure for everyone.
Your parents and your siblings and the love you all shared for each other made the home so special. Keep that in mind as you and your siblings make this transition and let go of a part of your lives that meant so much. Know that a house is just a structure and it has been said that the home didn’t make the family, that the family made the home. Thus, though it is bittersweet to let go of the house, you and your siblings can move forward in knowing that there will always be time to share moments with each other, to create new memories, and to celebrate special days together — regardless if these times are not at that old address.