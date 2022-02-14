Baton Rouge General Medical Center will host a men’s screening event at its Mid City campus from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, as part of The Healthy Men Project.
Launched in November, the campaign encourages men ages 30-50 to be more proactive about their health.
The event is free, but registration is required at brgeneral.org/healthymen.
“We know that men tend to delay seeking health care and ignore their symptoms, so just thinking and talking about their health is a huge first step for a lot of men,” said Dr. Ubaid Abbasi, a family medicine physician at the Mid City campus. “Many men 40 and under assume they are healthy, not considering they could have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, which are both risk factors for heart disease and stroke if they’re not under control.”
Attendees will have several opportunities to check in on their health. Following the screenings, they'll also have a one-on-one consultation with a hospital provider to discuss their results.
Screenings include:
- cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure test
- grip strength and balance assessment
- body fat percent scale and waist circumference check
- allergy screening with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center
- eye assessments with Williamson Eye Center
- flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines
Sixty-five percent of men say they avoid going to the doctor as long as possible. Experts attribute this to various reasons, but two big ones are stigmas and the “superhero syndrome.” Many men buy into the stigma that they should be strong enough to handle things on their own. They may convince themselves that seeing a doctor is a sign of weakness and that their condition will improve on its own.
In an annual Cleveland Clinic survey, most men (82%) said they try to stay healthy to live longer for family and friends who rely on them, yet only half report that they’re getting that all-important preventive care.
For more information, visit brgeneral.org/healthymen.