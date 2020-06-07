In a natural disaster, whether it's hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods or others, people with Alzheimer's disease or dementia can be especially vulnerable. Their limited mental capacity may severely limit their ability to cope.
Organize an emergency kit in advance and place the following items in a waterproof container: copies of birth certificate, passport, insurance cards, medical documents (identification items) and legal documents; extra clothes and shoes; spare eyeglasses; incontinence products; wet wipes; pillow or stuff animal (something for your loved one to hold); water and nonperishable food and snacks; phone numbers of family and friends; recent photograph of your loved one; a list of current medications and physician information; flashlight and extra batteries; hearing aid batteries; cellphone charger; and medical supplies, medications and/or assistive devices that are needed.
Your loved should have an ID bracelet.
You, as the caregiver, should also prepare a backpack with items that you may want in the event you and your loved one need to go to a shelter. Items such as a book, journal, water bottle, snacks, light blanket and a small pillow can ease your stress in handling your loved one in a disaster situation.
Should a disaster occur, try to remain composed, patient and supportive.
Be ready to evacuate with your prepared emergency kit, plus a first-aid kit and have a plan for getting out of your home, making sure you are familiar with evacuation routes and emergency shelters.
Keep the communication open between family members and friends, when possible, to alert them of your location once you and your loved one have evacuated. Make sure you have emergency numbers saved on your cellphone and be sure to keep it charged.
If a disaster strikes and you can remain in your home, quickly lock all doors, close windows, air vents and fireplace dampers, take your emergency supplies into a room you have designated to stay in throughout the event, and listen to all radio, television or emergency preparedness organizations for instructions.
However, you will probably want to keep your loved one from hearing these announcements as it can cause tremendous anxiety. Close drapes or blinds as seeing inclement weather can trigger behavioral eruptions. Remain calm and assuring during this process and talk/reminisce with your loved one. Enjoy photographs or pictures in magazines. Play games. Put music on the radio or iPhone. Keep your loved redirected in a positive manner.
Remember to take care of yourself, too, by getting good nutrition, rest and get support from family or friends.
If you are routed to a shelter, the unfamiliar environment could make your loved one very anxious, angry or rebellious. Offer reassurance; set a tone of calmness, holding his or her hand or offering a hug or the pillow or stuffed animal.
If feasible, find a quiet place away from the chaos or noise. Do not overload your loved one with multiple directions or instructions. Alert volunteers, medical personnel and the people around you that the person you are with has memory loss, in case your loved one begins to wander.
As the disease progresses, your emergency preparedness plan should be updated to reflect the changes being experienced by your loved one.
Review contact information on area agencies that aid in disasters:
American Red Cross, redcross.org/local/louisiana.html
Dial 211, a United Way-supported free and confidential service that helps people find the local resources they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, brla.gov/412/Mayors-Office-of-Homeland-Sec-Emergency
National Weather Service, weather.gov
The Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Manual for Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care is provided free at Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, (225) 334-7494 or alzbr.org