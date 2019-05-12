Health event
WHAT: South Baton Roue Wellness Walk & Talk
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18
WHERE: Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St.
DETAILS: Event will include health screenings, cancer screenings, lunch and more.
Hoarding workshop
WHAT: Understand Hoarding
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
ADMISSION: Free
DETAILS: Hoarding is the excessive accumulation of things, regardless of actual value due to a perceived or obsessive need to save them, and it is characterized by the difficulty in parting with or discarding possessions. Professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair will conduct the seminar designed to help develop a greater understanding of the hoarding disorder, including causes, common issues faced by family members, and safety and health risks that can arise as a result. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.