Klüver-Bucy syndrome is named after its discoverers — the late Henrich Klüver, who was an experimental psychologist, and the late Dr. Paul Bucy, who was a neurosurgeon.
It is a very rare brain disorder associated with both temporal lobes and results in abnormalities in memory, social and sexual functioning and distinctive individual behaviors.
Other characteristics include a diminished ndrome can manifest after severe brain trauma accidents or tumors and degenerative brain diseases. It may also appear in individuals with acute herpes simplex encephalitis (viral brain infection) or following a stroke.
Tcapacity to visually recognize objects, distractibility, dementia, loss of fear and anger responses. It affects men and women equally.
Klüver–Bucy syhose diagnosed with this syndrome have excessive oral tendencies, such as the urge to put all kinds of objects in their mouths. They have a pronounced need to explore everything and also engage in inappropriate sexual behaviors. An insatiable appetite is also representative of this disorder and bulimia is very common.
In a 2009 JAMA Neurology publication, the authors concluded that Klüver-Bucy syndrome represents a variant of Alzheimer’s disease that can be misdiagnosed as frontotemporal dementia.
Making a distinctive diagnosis of Klüver-Bucy can be very difficult because of overlapping behaviors associated with Alzheimer’s and frontotemporal dementia. Diagnosis requires a close interaction between the treating neurologist, psychiatrist, neurosurgeon and radiologist.
An electroencephalogram and MRI tests are used in identifying the extent of temporal lobe damage or any seizures originating in that area and are important in confirming Klüver-Bucy syndrome.
Managing the syndrome is difficult as there is no specific treatment for the condition, and the clinical course will vary in each individual. Most treatments focus on managing the symptoms, mainly behavioral abnormalities, and medications used include mood stabilizers, antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs. Additionally, medications such as carbamazepine and leuprolide are used to reduce excessive sexual behaviors.
As with Alzheimer’s disease, Klüver-Bucy syndrome has no cure. Caregivers members should carefully monitor the diet if the affected person shows symptoms of an eating disorder and should also be cognizant about hypersexual and other associative behaviors and how to manage them.