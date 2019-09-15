Dr. James Gordon, author of "The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma," will conduct several sessions in Baton Rouge.
Gordon, founder and director of The Center for Mind-Body Medicine, is a Harvard-educated psychiatrist who has been featured on CBS "60 Minutes," "Good Morning America," "The Today Show," CNN, "CBS Sunday Morning," FOX News and various NPR programs, as well as in the pages of The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today and People magazine.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, Gordon will speak about and sign copies of his book in which he presents a comprehensive program for reversing the psychological and biological damage caused by trauma. The session at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., includes a VIP happy hour at 5:30 p.m., with general admission at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $60 and include a copy of Gordon's book, beer and wine, meet and greet and VIP seating. General admission tickets are $40. Visit batonrougecac.org/lecture-and-book-signing-with-dr-james-gordon/ for more information.
In two free "Community Day of Healing" sessions on Friday, Sept. 27, Gordon will make a presentation on self-care. These sessions are open to the public.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the event is directed toward caregiving professionals and will be held at Lyceum Ballroom, 124 Third St. The afternoon session, geared to the public, is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be at the Tracey Center Theatre, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway.
Registration is not required for either session, which are sponsored by Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center and the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, with funding through a ReCast (Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma) federal grant.