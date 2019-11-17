Capital Area Human Services is sponsoring a three-part education series on effective parenting in December.
The program is free and open to parents seeking assistance with effective ways to improve and strengthen family relationships with children, preteens and teens. The program is offered in coordination with Mirror of Grace, a Baton Rouge nonprofit organization.
The three-part series will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at the Capital Area Human Services, Children's Behavioral Health Services, 4615 Government St., Building 1, in Baton Rouge.
The interactive parenting program will focus on school problems, curfew, sibling conflict, criticism, time management, chores and getting up on time.
Capital Area Human Services officials say the program can help to curb drug and alcohol use, verbal and physical aggression and problem behaviors, and help to improve family relationships.
For information and to register, call the agency at (225) 922-0445 or Mirror of Grace at (225) 300-4528.