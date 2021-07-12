Baton Rouge General is launching The Healthy Men Project to encourage men ages 30-50 to be more proactive about their health and set workable goals.
The new campaign will begin with a kickoff event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 24 at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus. The free event will offer health screenings and "Ask the Expert" stations along with climbing demos, bloody mary and vodka tastings, putting and batting contests and more.
“We know that men tend to delay seeking health care and ignore their symptoms, so just thinking and talking about their health is a huge first step for a lot of men,” said Dr. Benjamin Levron. “Joining The Healthy Men Project is not just about lowering your blood pressure or losing a few pounds. There are a lot of ways to start making healthier choices, like drinking less alcohol, checking in on your mental health or investing in a treadmill.”
Among the free health checks being offered are tests for cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure; skin spot check; grip strength and balance assessments; body fat percentage scale and waist circumference check; and "Ask the Experts" on sports medicine, primary care, robotic surgery, family medicine, urgent care, cardiology and oncology.
After the kick-off event, enrollment in The Healthy Men Project will continue through August, with the project heading into full swing in September. Participants will receive regular email check-ins with health tips, local perks and an easy way to share the progress they’ve made.
There also will be access to a host of benefits, from a T-shirt and nutrition consult to free classes and hydration therapy discounts. By sharing a step they’re taking to get healthier each month, participants will be entered to win the grand prize — a Traeger grill — as well as gift cards.