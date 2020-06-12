Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is offering fives days of online conferences for those taking care of people with Alzheimer's or other memory-related impairments.
The conferences, being held Monday through Friday on the Zoom video platform, are part of Alzheimer's Service's observance of "the longest day," recognized because of the summer solstice, longest day of the year.
"Alzheimer’s caregivers can certainly relate to days that seem like they last forever — and not because they are filled with light. For most Alzheimer’s caregivers, days seem much longer than the normal 24 hours," says a news release on the conferences.
Alzheimer’s Services will host the one-hour webinars, starting at noon June 15-19. Three of the sessions are educational programs and two are designed for those with dementia to join in.
For more information and to register, visit alzbr.org/thelongestday to receive the links to join the webinars. For more assistance, email programs@alzbr.org or (225) 334-7494.
The schedule of topics and speakers is as follows:
Monday, June 15 — Using the Mind-body Connection with Alzheimer’s and Caregiving, by FrancinneLawrence (for caregivers and healthcare professionals)
Tuesday, June 16 — Musical entertainment by Shaaz Spring (for caregivers and those with Alzheimer's)
Wednesday, June 17 — Activity, Engagement and the Importance of Maintaining a Routine by Teepa Snow (for caregivers and healthcare professionals)
June 18 — Music with Marcia Kirk (for caregivers and those with Alzheimer's)
June 19 — Caregiver Nourishment: Nine Ways to Navigate Your Well-Being by Chris Caire (caregivers and healthcare professionals)