As baby boomers age, psychiatric hospitals will see more and more people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. A behavioral health, or psychiatric hospital, can provide a wide range of care services for those with various mental health concerns, addiction, alcoholism and Alzheimer's disease or dementia.
Not only does Alzheimer's disease cause a decline in cognitive function, but, as the disease progresses, psychological issues can arise and behaviors tend to fluctuate, depending on the individual's mental and emotional state.
When an affected person begins to experience severe depression, becomes overly agitated or aggressive or becomes erratically delusional, a doctor might recommend an evaluation by a psychotherapist at a behavioral health hospital.
Once admitted, a team of professionals assess the individual and develop an appropriate care plan, which can include medication management, individualized and/or group therapy, family therapy and recreational activities.
The team can include, among others, a psychotherapist, a social worker and a geriatric psychiatrist.
The psychotherapist can assist the affected person in understanding his or her feelings of anger or anxiety associated with the diagnosis of Alzheimer's or dementia. And, because depression occurs in up to 40 percent of people with this disorder, the psychotherapist can offer treatment, oftentimes prescribing medication and recreational therapies to keep the individual engaged.
The social worker can help the affected person, as well as his or her caregiver, manage specific areas of behaviors or circumstances, particularly those at home and with others.
A geriatric psychiatrist specializes in the mental health of older adults. They can implement a whole-person treatment program that considers family issues, medication history, ancillary diseases and environmental and social concerns. The geriatric psychiatrist works with the individual's primary care physician and other health care professionals to assist in resolving complex situations involving the individual and/or the family.
The care plan team, or interdisciplinary team, of the behavioral hospital also works with the caregiver to assess his or her level of burnout, and the team can help develop a plan for the affected individual to sustain a quality of life. The team offers education, support and resources.
Basically, the care plan team can work with the caregiver to recognize root causes of problems and offer advice on how to correct them to ease the stress on the caregiver. For example, the team can offer ways to engage the affected person in activities that will ease anxiety and depression, and they can show the caregiver how to respond to aggressive behaviors or outbursts and how to notice and understand triggers of erratic conduct.
The family physician, psychologist, neurologist or the medical director of a long-term care community are among those who can refer affected individuals to behavioral health hospitals. The duration of stay is up to the physician in charge and the affected person's progress in the program.
Questions about Alzheimer's disease or related disorders can be sent to Dana Territo, the Memory Whisperer, a volunteer ambassador with Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, at thememorywhisperer@gmail.com, or visit the organization at 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.