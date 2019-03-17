The 2019 Health Summit: Working Together for Louisiana’s Children and Families will be held Tuesday, April 2, at the LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
The summit, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the center, 6400 Perkins Road, will bring together local, state and nationally recognized public health and education professionals to lead discussions on health care obstacles facing Louisiana’s children and families and help those attending develop plans on how to bring about changes in policy and practices to better the quality of life for residents across the state, according to a news release.
The summit is sponsored by the Louisiana Center for Health Equity with the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health and Pennington.
For more information or to register, visit https://2019healthsummit.eventbrite.com or facebook.com/2019HealthSummit/.
The summit "will provide the opportunity to examine underlying issues, such as improving the health of children and families by investing in the employability of parents, improving academic success in secondary education, promoting healthy living across settings and more in an effect to improve the quality of life of children and families in Louisiana," the release says.
Among those scheduled to attend the conference are:
- Tricia Brooks, keynote speaker, associate research professor and senior fellow at the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and a nationally known expert on Medicaid and CHIP
- Gov. John Bel Edwards
- Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health
- Dr. Alexander Billioux, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health
- Alma C. Stewart, president and founder of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity
- Marketa Walters, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services