Scleroderma group
WHAT: Baton Rouge Chapter Scleroderma Support Group meeting
WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9
WHERE: The Settlement shopping center, 7809 Jefferson Highway, Suite C1.
INFORMATION: Del Anselmo, (225) 756-2452 or (225) 324-3666
Senior Expo
WHAT: Free Senior Expo, hosted the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12
WHERE: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road
INFORMATION: ebrseniorexpo2018.org or call 225-923-8000.
DETAILS: Nearly 100 vendors will be on hand with cooking demonstrations, health screenings, visits with Medicare professionals and more. At 9 a.m., informational sessions will begin on topics such as healthcare, housing, transportation, fitness and wellness, respite and caregivers, and legal and financial planning. A fashion show will be held during lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.