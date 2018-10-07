Scleroderma group

WHAT: Baton Rouge Chapter Scleroderma Support Group meeting

WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9

WHERE: The Settlement shopping center, 7809 Jefferson Highway, Suite C1.

INFORMATION: Del Anselmo, (225) 756-2452 or (225) 324-3666

Senior Expo

WHAT: Free Senior Expo, hosted the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12

WHERE:  Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road

INFORMATION: ebrseniorexpo2018.org or call 225-923-8000.

DETAILS: Nearly 100 vendors will be on hand with cooking demonstrations, health screenings, visits with Medicare professionals and more. At 9 a.m., informational sessions will begin on topics such as healthcare, housing, transportation, fitness and wellness, respite and caregivers, and legal and financial planning. A fashion show will be held during lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

