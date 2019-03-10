What are some of the best websites for information on Alzheimer's disease and dementia?
Following are some helpful and reliable websites in finding resources for Alzheimer's disease and related dementia disorders:
Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area — alzbr.org: A local, nonprofit organization serving the greater Baton Rouge area, including 10 parishes, that provides education and support programs to those affected by Alzheimer's disease or related dementia disorders.
Alzheimer's Association — alz.org: A comprehensive site that provides information on warning signs, stages of the disease, interventions, care options and financial planning.
Alzheimer's Foundation of America — alzfdn.org: Provides education and support, including online support groups, to individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and to their families and caregivers.
The Alzheimer's Reading Room — alzheimersreadingroom.com: One of most highly rated, heavily visited Alzheimer’s blogs on the web. Written by Bob DeMarco, this site is a great source for the latest news and developments relating to Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer's disease Education and Referral Center — nia.nih.gov/alzheimers: The National Institute on Aging's site provides numerous resources, such as a downloadable free copy of NIA's booklet "Caring for a Person with Alzheimer's disease."
Alzheimers.gov — alzheimers.gov: Provides free information about Alzheimer's disease compiled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including treatment options, Medicare coverage and referrals to local community resources.
Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Education and Referral Center — nia.nih.gov/alzheimers: Provides current Alzheimer’s disease information and resources from the National Institute on Aging. Offers information for people with Alzheimer’s disease, their families and professionals, including information on clinical trials.
Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation — alzinfo.org: This wide-ranging site provides information on the latest research, treatments and exercises to keep mentally fit, as well as an "Ask the Expert" section to submit questions.
National Family Caregivers Association — caregiveraction.org; Family Caregiver Alliance — caregiver.org; Family Caregiver 101 — familycaregiving101.org; National Alliance for Caregiving — caregiving.org: These sites offer resources on different aspects of caregiving, including finding respite care and adult day care, checking out health aids, family strife and caregiver wellness, as well as offering support groups and chat rooms.
The Hartford — thehartford.com/advance50/dementia-driving: Provides information on the impact of dementia on driving safety. It also offers tips on evaluating driving skills, information on safety technologies and pointers to family members on how to persuade those with impairments to stop driving.
Hospice and Palliative Care Organization — nhpco.org: Provides free resources to help people make decisions about end-of-life care and services before a crisis. Topics include advanced directives, hospice and palliative care, among others.
National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys — naela.org: A nonprofit membership organization for attorneys who specialize in all aspects of elder law, including estate planning and financial planning for Alzheimer's. The site has a "Find an Attorney" tool that can be used to locate elder law lawyers in your area.
Social Security Administration — ssa.gov: Provides financial benefits to qualified individuals.
ThisCaringHome.org — thiscaringhome.org: Sponsored by Weill Cornell Medical College, this site offers guides for room-to-room solutions, from forgetting to close a refrigerator door to toileting issues. The site has also reviewed numerous products, such as faucet devices that prevent scalding, memory aids and automatic stovetop fire extinguishers.