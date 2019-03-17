Members of the Capital Area Autism Network are hosting a community town hall meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6.
Parents and others interested in autism can attend the free 90-minute session in the Hartley/Vey Workshop at The Shaw Center, 100 Lafayette St. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at braf.org/autism-rsvp.
Panelists will talk about what has been accomplished over the past year and seek feedback on where the organization may need to focus efforts moving forward.
Scheduled to give a CAAN Task Force overview are: Melissa Juneau — services for individuals and families; Teresa Harlan — public awareness and family support; Steve Whitlow — transition and workforce opportunities; Jane Morton — professional workforce development; and Bethany Robicheau — advancement of educational opportunities.
Dr. Steve Felix will talk about what the next steps will be.