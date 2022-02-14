How do you love someone through Alzheimer’s?
“Dance like no one is watching. Love like you’ve never been hurt. Sing like no one is listening. Live like it’s heaven on earth.”
Attributed to being authored by a variety of people including Mark Twain, Satchel Paige, Susanna Clark, Richard Leigh and William Purkey, this familiar quote seems a fitting answer to your question.
Dance like no one is watching. Alzheimer’s disease slowly robs the individual of that self-awareness, thus making him or her less inhibited. For the caregiver, surrendering to social norms, ignoring stigma and letting go of all the fears and apprehensions that accompany responsibilities can do the same. When fear isn’t present, there are opportunities for new perspectives and new ways of doing things, and thus the caregiver and his/her loved one can have the freedom to “dance” and get totally immersed in being in the present moment and not overwhelmed or consumed by unrealistic expectations.
Love like you have never been hurt. Caregivers are powerless to change the course of the disease. The loved one with Alzheimer’s has difficulty communicating and thus expresses his or her needs oftentimes through anger, agitation and/or aggression. They may get rude and say things that are inappropriate. And, in most cases, the loved one targets the caregiver, who feels wounded by the actions. Caregivers should remind themselves that they are loved and valued, and that it is the disease that is causing their loved ones to behave in such a manner. Yes, Alzheimer’s hurts, deeply, and though there are many hurts throughout the journey, love is the answer to all the brokenness, because there is always that choice to love — like you’ve never been hurt.
Sing like no one is listening. Alzheimer’s affects each individual uniquely, and no two caregiving households are the same. Caregivers should let go of perfection and worrying about what others think. Releasing feelings of self-doubt and low confidence, that fear of failure, and finding a balance with expectations can help caregivers trust themselves in their caregiving practices. Don’t allow inhibitions to stall curiosity and creativity. Sing!
Finally, live like it’s heaven on earth. Seize every moment of the day. Live life to the fullest in small ways and in big ways and never stop making memories. Spend time together doing meaningful and purposeful activities. Stay with the reality presented and practice gratefulness for the small blessings of each day.
To love through Alzheimer’s means to evolve past the diagnosis, to live and love more intentionally; to stay kind and calm, to find acceptance through losses, joys in the present moment, courage to overcome adversities, faith in darkness, laughter in the sorrows, and to share new experiences; always sustaining and honoring the personhood of the individual with the disease. Essentially, to love through Alzheimer’s is being curious and aware enough to discover love where you never expected it to be.