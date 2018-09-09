Women's workshop
WHAT: Look Good Feel Better workshops hosted by Baton Rouge General
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Oct. 8
WHERE: Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTER: brgeneral.org or call (800) 227-2345.
DETAILS: Volunteer beauty professionals will lend their support to women with cancer, offering makeup tips, wig selection, nail care and clothing advice. The Look Good Feel Better program was founded in 1989 by the Personal Care Products Council, in cooperation with the American Cancer Society and the Professional Beauty Association. The pros also will offer helpful style tips, such as ways to camouflage areas of concern during cancer treatment and how to use flattering colors and shapes. Local nonprofit Kelli’s Kloset, which provides free clothing to women undergoing cancer treatment, will be on hand with their new mobile unit. Most cancer patients gain and lose weight during treatment, and it can be costly to keep a wardrobe of clothing that fits. Each participant will receive a free gift with beauty products valued at $400.
Health screening
WHAT: Free health screening for ages 65 and up, providing health assessments and tips for staying active
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 15
WHERE: Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTER: To reserve a spot, visit brgeneral.org.
DETAILS: Free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose; balance assessment; flexibility assessment; cognitive memory assessment; grip strength; and hearing.