Aging2.0 is launching a Baton Rouge chapter, which will focus on accelerating aging-focused technologies and solutions, according to a news release.
The chapter will provide a networking and collaboration hub for entrepreneurs, senior living providers, aging experts, older adults, investors and other interested parties.
A free event about the program is set for 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. To reserve a spot, visit goo.gl/4HhMhP.
At the event, information on how the aging experience is being transformed will be shared. Matthew Rachleff, co-founder and CEO of Naveon, a proactive palliative care platform, will serve as the Baton Rouge chapter ambassador.
"Aging2.0 gives our city an additional framework for growing our tech and startup community,” Rachleff said in the news release.
According to the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, the elderly population in the state will soon reach 1 million people. The U.S. Census Bureau reported in 2014 that the population of people 65 years or older numbered 46 million, or about 14 percent, of Americans. By 2040, that age group is expected to number 88 million and account for 22 percent of the population.
To learn more about Aging2.0, visit aging2.com.