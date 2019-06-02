Blood drive
WHAT: Summer blood drive
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6
WHERE: Vitalant, 8234 One Calais (the service road at I-10 at Essen Lane)
INFORMATION: vitalant.org or (877) 258-4825
DETAILS: The summer months see about a 20% drop in blood donations but blood usage doesn’t decline. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History on the day they donate at vitalant.org. Donors must be at least 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. Donors will receive a Boogie on the Bayou T-shirt and a pint of Blue Bell ice cream (while supplies last) along with a $25 Amazon gift card through the online rewards store. All donors are also entered to win a $6,000 Dream Vacation. Visit Vitalant.org/2019-dream-vacation for more information. Breakfast will be provided by New York Bagel Co., lunch by Cou-yon’s and dinner from Domino’s Pizza with boudin balls from Crispy Catch and desserts from Early Halloo. Grand prizes include a $200 Stroubes gift card, $100 Bonefish gift card, $140 Walmart gift card, $50 Mason’s Grill gift card, $200 Bass Pro Shop gift card, Gerry Lane car detail valued at $250, $25 Newks gift card, Mansurs brunch for two, $100 Pottery Barn gift card, Apple AirPods, Bass Pro Shop 3-in-1 Combo Cooker, Kendra Scott earrings and Garmin Smartwatch.