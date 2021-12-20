There is a common misconception that someone in late-stage Alzheimer’s is lost to the disease, but that is not true.
They are still the same person, but with limited abilities.
Sensory abilities are often intact throughout the disease. And you can still have meaningful activities by getting in touch with your loved one through their five senses.
Hanging Christmas lights in his or her room can provide some visual stimulation. (Just don’t make them blinking lights as this can be distracting and cause anxiety). Collect some autumn leaves, and if possible, go outside to observe and enjoy the sights.
Auditory stimulation can be enjoyable and worthwhile. Nature sounds and music that means something to your loved one can lift his or her mood and also make them more responsive to you. During the holiday season, music can bring back pleasant memories so share yours and your loved one's favorite Christmas tunes and sing along.
Some of our strongest memories are tied to our sense of smell. Unfortunately, smell and taste naturally deteriorate with age. Provide stimulating aromas during the holidays, such as the smell of a Christmas tree or freshly baked cookies, and allow those reminiscent aromas to fill the room.
Give your loved one a gentle hand massage using fragrances of the season. Make a hot or cold compress for his or her face by soaking a cloth in water using essential oil holiday scents such as pine, cinnamon, nutmeg, anise, cedarwood, peppermint or frankincense. However, never apply essential oils directly to the skin; use a carrier oil such as coconut, almond or avocado oil to dilute it. Additionally, an aromatic diffuser in the room can promote seasonal bouquets that will stimulate your loved one' sense of smell.
Like smell, taste can remind us of special holidays and traditions. Tap into those foods that were so enjoyed by your loved one around Christmas. For instance, if he or she made gingerbread houses, the smell and taste of gingerbread would trigger those particular memories. Let your loved one taste a candy cane, favored side dishes and/or desserts of the season, accordingly with his or her ability to eat without swallowing difficulties.
When it comes to touch, look for things that have textures and shapes. For Christmas, allow your loved one to touch and hold things like ornaments, pinecones, wreaths or cooking utensils. Comb his or her hair, let them stroke a pet or just hold a furry blanket or pillow.
While keeping connected through your loved one's senses, you are continuing the loving relationship between you, and, more importantly, you are giving him or her honor, respect and dignity.