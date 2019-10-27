Girls on the Run South Louisiana will celebrate 10 years and having served 10,000 girls in its after-school program with a 5K run at 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
The event will be held at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road.
The untimed run is open to everyone. In addition to the run, there will be music, free activities for children, a pre-5K warm-up and post-5K food. Activities begin at 1 p.m., with the run beginning at 2 p.m. GOTR girl alumnae are encouraged to participate in the 10th anniversary event with a special $10 registration. For others, registration is $30 before Nov. 14 and $35 until event day. Free for youngsters 7 and younger.
Register or volunteer for the event at girlsontherunsola.org/5K.
Girls on the Run South Louisiana was founded as an independent council of Girls on the Run International in 2009 at two schools with 24 girls. The 5K run marks the end of the 10-week Girls on the Run program for more than 450 young girls across Baton Rouge, Acadiana and the Northshore area.
The goal of the program is to help girls develop essential skills to enable them to better navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls participating in a service project for their communities and the celebratory 5K event.