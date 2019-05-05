These recipes are among the 23 featured in the "Our Lifestyles, Our Lives" cookbook, which was compiled by Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital with assistance from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Sunrise Surprise Smoothie
Makes 2 servings.
1 large orange, peeled & segmented
1 large banana, cut into chunks
1 cup fresh pineapple chunks
1 cup carrots
⅓ cup fat-free vanilla yogurt
1 cup ice
1. Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and serve.
Hawaiian Chicken
Makes 6-8 servings.
2-3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 8-ounce can pineapple chunks in pineapple juice
2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 tablespoons honey
⅓ cup brown sugar
1. Place chicken breasts in a slow cooker.
2. Pour pineapple chunks and juice over chicken breasts. Drizzle with soy sauce, honey, brown sugar and ginger.
3. Cook on low 8 hours or until chicken is fully cooked. Serve over brown rice.
Grinch Fruit Treats
Makes 20 servings.
1 banana, cut into 20 slices
20 strawberries with tops cut off
20 green grapes
20 mini marshmallows
20 toothpicks
1. Thread onto toothpick in this order: Marshmallow, strawberry (pointed end near marshmallow), banana and grape.