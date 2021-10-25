The Alzheimer's Association Louisiana Chapter is hosting a free conference for caregivers Nov. 16-18.
The online conference will cover research, compassion and reasons for hope for the more than 11 million family and friends who provide unpaid care to the more than 6 million Americans who are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses.
The virtual conference will include experts in the aging field from across the state covering the latest in research on cognitive resiliency, modifiable dementia risk factors, meaningful engagement activities, benefits of palliative care and new advances in Alzheimer’s treatment.
Dana Territo, author of the Alzheimer's Q&A column in The Advocate, will speak in addition to experts in dementia.
The association also is providing free continuing education opportunities for nurses, advance practicing nurses, social workers and nursing home administrators.
Registration is required at https:/bit.ly/2X3Enq3 or by calling (800) 272-3900.
The Alzheimer's Association offers a free 24-hour hotline to caregivers and all those impacted by dementia at (800) 272-3900. Master’s-level care consultants are available for decision-making support, crisis assistance and education. ALZConnected.org is a free online community for caregivers and all those impacted by dementia.