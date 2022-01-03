Being a caregiver of someone with Alzheimer's means putting his or her needs above yours all the time, but you can resolve to take care of yourself, body, mind and spirit.
Set aside some "me" time each day: time to rest, rejuvenate and remove yourself from stressful situations.
Quiet meditation, journaling, prayer and listening to music are just some of the ways you can center yourself and re-energize your spirit. Also, try to get some exercise each day and make healthy food choices.
And don't forget to lean on a friend or friends for advice and consolation, as well as enjoying times together socially.
Keep in mind the two As: Ask for help. Accept help.
Your friends and loved ones want to help you in your daily caregiving duties, so accept their offers of assistance without guilt or hesitation. Learn to ask for help when you need it.
Laugh! Through all the arduous tasks and responsibilities in caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, it is crucial that you as a caregiver maintain a good sense of humor. Laughter can help you cope by relieving stress, promoting mental health, strengthening the immune system and strengthening family relationships. It helps ease tension and lightens the mood to allow you to enjoy the moment at hand.
Continue to educate yourself about the disease, using caregiver tips and strategies, recommendations and resources to assist you in your caregiving journey.
Additionally, the more you know about your loved one, such as his or her life history, likes and dislikes, the better you will be able to manage communication and any behavioral difficulties.
Try to celebrate the life of the affected person. See them behind the disease instead of what the disease is doing to him or her. Validate that individual daily and be present for your moments together.
Millions of people make New Year's resolutions on Jan. 1, most commonly to lose weight, get out of debt, spend more time with loved ones, quit smoking, etc.
Don't put undue stress and pressure on yourself as a caregiver with resolutions that carry high expectations. Value the gift of caregiving and pat yourself on the back each day for the tremendous job you are doing.
Resolve to do the most important thing in the New Year: Take care of yourself and your loved one the best you can.