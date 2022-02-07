During cold weather months, are there specific tips I should know regarding the care of my loved one?
Keeping individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia safe and warm during the cold winter months can be somewhat challenging as they are especially vulnerable to cold weather risks.
Christine Nelson, BSN, MSN, a geriatric nurse at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, writes about cold weather precautions for affected individuals and recommends keeping the home thermostat between 54 and 75 degrees.
“You might think keeping the house toasty is the best way to counter winter’s wrath and that’s true to the point. But keeping the thermostat set too high can cause your loved one to overheat and sweat and this makes them dehydrated,” Nelson says.
It is better to dress the affected individual in several layers of clothing to minimize heat loss.
Electric space heaters are often used in the home and are great options to staying warm; however, they pose a big fire hazard and are not safe for anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia to use on their own. Additionally, the use of electric blankets is risky, especially if they don’t automatically turn off when the affected individual falls asleep. Older affected adults have thinner skin and an electric blanket can cause burns and abrasions. A good alternative to try for comfort and warmth is a weighted blanket.
The affected person might not always realize the temperature outdoors. Precautions should be made when venturing out into the cold weather. Appropriate clothing, coats, hats, scarves and gloves should be worn to prevent hypothermia, a low body temperature that can cause serious repercussions such as memory loss, exhaustion, slurred speech and more. Special attention should be given to the affected individual who is a persistent wanderer as the home should be secured so that he or she will not wander in the chilly outdoors.
If you are taking your loved one outdoors, be mindful that he or she may be unsteady and that rain, ice and/or snow on the ground can make walking very treacherous. Walk in areas that are free of these conditions to reduce slipping and falling and make sure your loved one is wearing sturdy shoes or boots with good traction.
While staying indoors when it is cold during the winter months keeps your loved one safe and secure, it also can cause your loved one to be restless or to have sleeping problems because of the decreased sunlight during this time. If you notice your loved one having these issues, or becoming depressed, try some “light therapy,” i.e., keep lights turned on throughout the house, go outside when there is sunshine during periods of the day and get some exercise, and refrain from being isolated. Make sure you and your loved ones enjoy some socialization with others as keeping engaged can ward off the “blues” or seasonal affective disorder during the dark winter months.