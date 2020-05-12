Those with diabetes can get healthy lifestyle information in Wednesday sessions on Facebook Live hosted by registered dietitians from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.
The noon sessions, which last 30 minutes, will be held weekly and broadcast from the Blue Cross Facebook page.
The sessions will focus on how adopting a healthy diet can help people who have diabetes stay on top of their critical health numbers, including weight, blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. Getting those numbers under control lowers the risk of more serious health outcomes from diabetes.
In this week's session, dietitians Katherine Langlois and Laura Vidrine will talk about carbohydrates.
Diabetes is a condition where the body either cannot make or cannot properly use a hormone called insulin that regulates blood sugar. This causes a person’s blood sugar levels to increase, and serious health issues can develop if this is not addressed. Louisiana has higher-than-average rates of people living with diabetes.
You can watch a recording of previous Facebook Live events with dietitians and other staff clinicians on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page.