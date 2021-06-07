–A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease may be suspected or may come as a complete surprise. Either way, the news is difficult to absorb, and someone hearing it may be at a loss as to how to process the information.
Once the diagnosis sinks in, a good idea is to prepare a list of questions or concerns and make an appointment with your doctor. Getting the right medical information can help you make future financial decisions and pursue a plan of care.
The University of California at Los Angeles Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program has compiled a sampling of questions the individual should ask after a diagnosis. Here's a few of them:
- What type of dementia do I have?
- What caused my dementia?
- What is the likely course of decline? How long do I have?
- What symptoms, other than memory loss, can I expect, and what will the pace of decline be?
- What can I do to slow the decline? (What medicines are effective and what results can I expect from them? What lifestyle changes will be helpful?)
- Where can I learn more about dementia? What help is available to guide me through my illness?
- If I have a problem that might be related to my dementia, whom should I call?
- What plans should I make now to prepare for a time when I can be less engaged in making decisions?
- How should I select a family or friend caregiver?
- As the disease progresses, will I suffer?
- When will I need to get help in the home or go to a facility?
- Should I tell people about my diagnosis? Should I continue to interact with people even though they might notice that something about me is different?
- What are the chances my children will get dementia? Is there anything they can do to prevent getting dementia?
In addition to obtaining clear answers from the doctor, getting educated about Alzheimer’s disease is imperative in navigating the journey.
Educational and support resources are available through various Alzheimer’s organizations, including: Alzheimer’s Association, (800) 272-3900, alz.org; Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, (866) 232-8484, alzfdn.org; Us Against Alzheimer’s disease, (202) 410-5199, usagainstalzheimers.org; or Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, (225) 334-7494, alzbr.org.