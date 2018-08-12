Girl Talk class
WHAT: Girl Talk, a class for girls ages 9-11
WHEN: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, with monthly classes through December
WHERE: Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet, Conference Rooms 1 and 2, 8585 Picardy Ave.
COST/REGISTER: $10 per class. Reserve a spot at brgeneral.org. For more information, call (225) 237-1606.
DETAILS: Additional classes are Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. The class covers issues like skin changes, hygiene, body development, first periods and more. Girls must be accompanied by a parent or trusted adult to the classes, which will be taught OB-GYNs. The classes are informal and interactive, allowing girls to work in groups and ask questions in a comfortable environment. Attendees will receive a canvas cosmetic bag filled with items discussed in the class.
Free vascular screening
WHAT: Baton Rouge General and Vascular Clinic are hosting a screening designed to identify signs, symptoms and risk factors of carotid artery disease (narrowing of the carotid arteries), a risk factor for stroke
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22
WHERE: Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTER: To reserve a spot, visit brgeneral.org.
DETAILS: Heart disease and stroke are two of the most widespread health issues in the U.S. Every 40 seconds, an adult dies of a heart attack, stroke or related disease, and 20 percent of them are under 65. This free event is for you if you are over 50 and have not received a screening in the past 1-2 years, and if you have at least three of the following risk factors: overweight, diabetes, history of smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or a family history of heart attack or stroke.
Trauma session
WHAT: Trauma Symposium hosted by Our Lady of the Lake
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24
WHERE: Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
REGISTER: ololrmc.com/traumasymposium
DETAILS: The program has applied for continuing education credit and is recommended for nurses, emergency physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, pastoral care, intensivists, hospitalists, orthopedists, neurologists and any medical providers who may work with trauma patients. Anyone with an interest in trauma care topics is also encouraged to attend. Brian Boyle, a successful Ironman athlete and trauma survivor, will lead off a slate of six speakers: Dr. Michael J. Sutherland, trauma medical director, Louisiana Emergency Response Network; Dr. Michael McGonigal, director of Trauma Services, Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minneapolis; the Rev. Kimberly McGee, chaplain for oncology and palliative care at OLOL; Dr. Gregory W.J. Hawryluk, director of neurotrauma, University of Utah Healthcare; and Dr. Lori McBride, chief of pediatric neurosurgery at OLOL Children’s Health.