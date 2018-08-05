Oral health session
WHAT: A “Lunch and Learn” on the importance of a healthy mouth before, during and after cancer treatment
WHEN: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15
WHERE: Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTER: To reserve a spot, visit brgeneral.org
DETAILS: Dr. Clay Couvillon, one of a few dentists in the south who focuses on the dental management of cancer patients, will talk about the importance of a healthy mouth before, during and after treatment. For patients who have had chemotherapy or head and neck radiation, dental problems sometimes arise, including jaw pain, sensitive gums or a change in your sense of taste. A weakened immune system can sometimes cause infection, which can delay cancer treatment.
Health run
WHAT: Baton Rouge General's Hustle for Your Health 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10
REGISTRATION: $15 early registration is open until Aug. 15 ($20 after Aug. 15) at brgeneral.org/race.
DETAILS: The 1970s-themed race courses are designed for every fitness level and will allow runners to “move and groove” as they traverse Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus and surrounding areas. Following the race, participants are invited to a disco party with food, games and entertainment for all ages. All registered 5K runners will receive a commemorative T-shirt and have a chance to win prizes for their age division. A costume contest will be held for individuals and teams dressed in their best '70s attire.