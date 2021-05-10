A program to promote awareness of women's health issues, “Health Matters: A Conversation about Women’s Health,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 11.
To register for the online event, sign up at tinyurl.com/46zxewba.
FOX 44 news anchor Kelly Ann Beile will moderate the discussion hosted by the Louisiana Center for Health Equity in observance of National Women’s Health Week, which is May 9-15.
Amanda Brunson, director of Women’s Policy for Gov. John Bel Edwards, will give opening remarks. The speakers and panelists include Alma C. Stewart, of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity; Kheri Monks, of The Preemie Mom Coach; Frankie Robertson, of The Amandia Group; Dr. Cordel Parris, of Parris Cardiovascular Center; Dr. Terri L. Byrd, of the National Congress of Black Women; and Linda Hawkins, of the League of Women Voters of Louisiana.
The objective of this virtual event, according to a news release, is "to promote awareness about women’s health, empower and activate women, and encourage the state of Louisiana to make improving women’s health outcomes a priority."
One of the goals is to introduce steps to help women better their health, including self-care, stress management and reducing various physical and mental issues that impact women and girls.
For more information, visit womenshealth4louisiana.com.