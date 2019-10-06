Scleroderma group
WHAT: Baton Rouge Chapter Scleroderma Support Group meeting
WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8
WHERE: The Settlement shopping center, 7809 Jefferson Highway, Suite F1
INFORMATION: Del Anselmo, (225) 756-2452 or (225) 324-3666
DETAILS: All are invited.
Alzheimer’s Walk
WHAT: Alzheimer's Services Walk/Run to Remember
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; walk/run at 9 a.m.
WHERE: LSU Old Front Nine, at Nicholson and Nicholson extension
REGISTRATION/INFO: alzbr.org. For information, Stephanie at (225) 334-7494 or pr@alzbr.org.
DETAILS: The Run/Walk will include a 5k or 1-mile route. Free jambalaya and drinks, live music, Children’s Village, Memory Market Exhibit and Tribute Tent. Runners will receive a 25th-anniversary commemorative medal. This is a local event, not affiliated with any national event or organization. All funds donated remain locally in the 10-parish area in and around Baton Rouge to help Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area provide education and support programs and services to the estimated 20,000 plus families affected by Alzheimer's disease and other memory-related impairments. Those who register before Oct. 16 and raise $100 or more will be entered into a drawing for a Yeti Tundra Haul Cooler. Other incentives are available for different donation amounts. Prizes are awarded in several categories including the top family, corporate, and club/organizational fundraising teams, the top fundraising individual and the Traveling Shoe for the team with the most participants.