financial planning

Learn about financial planning for those with Alzheimer's in a three-part series presented by Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.

 Metro Source photo

Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is presenting a three-session online series on "Making Cents of Sense Financial Literacy" in May.

The sessions are: 

Noon May 11 — Money Management and Budgets for Caregivers by a Caregiver, presented by Kim Chapman, financial literacy coordinator at Neighbors Federal Credit Union

Noon May 18 — The Truth About Paying for Long Term Care, presented by Linda Melancon, elder law attorney, Legacy Estate & Elder Law of Louisiana 

Noon May 25 — Funeral Planning, presented by Gwen Ragusa, family services counselor, Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home.

For more information and to register, visit alzbr.org. For assistance, email coordinator@alzbr.org or call (225) 334-7494.

View comments