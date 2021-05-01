Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is presenting a three-session online series on "Making Cents of Sense Financial Literacy" in May.
The sessions are:
Noon May 11 — Money Management and Budgets for Caregivers by a Caregiver, presented by Kim Chapman, financial literacy coordinator at Neighbors Federal Credit Union
Noon May 18 — The Truth About Paying for Long Term Care, presented by Linda Melancon, elder law attorney, Legacy Estate & Elder Law of Louisiana
Noon May 25 — Funeral Planning, presented by Gwen Ragusa, family services counselor, Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home.
For more information and to register, visit alzbr.org. For assistance, email coordinator@alzbr.org or call (225) 334-7494.