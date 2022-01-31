Talking with a dear friend or loved one about cognitive changes you’re noticing in him or her can be very difficult, but these changes may be signs of a significant health concern. They should be discussed as soon as possible.
First, assess the situation.
- What kinds of changes have you witnessed in your friend?
- Are there things out of the ordinary that he or she is doing, or not doing, that are raising red flags for you?
- Have others noticed these changes?
- Does your friend have other medical conditions, such as diabetes or depression, that may be causing some memory deficits?
If you suspect some cognitive decline, it helps to learn about some common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, which you can find on the Alzheimer’s Association’s website at alz.org/10signs. Have you observed one or more of these signs in your friend?
Though you may be reluctant to start that conversation with your friend, it is important to act for his or her health and welfare.
Use your best judgment to determine a time and place that is most comfortable and nonthreatening for your friend. Although you may want to include family members in the conversation, it’s better to meet one-on-one so as to not overwhelm him or her.
Begin by sharing your concerns about what you have noticed. Give him or her specific examples of the cause of your worry. You could say: “I noticed you got lost coming to my house the other day and that worried me" or “Have you noticed some changes in your memory?”
That first conversation might not go well. Your friend may have feelings of anger or resentment toward you, or even feel embarrassed about the whole conversation. It might take several meetings with him or her as you assess what worked well and what didn’t, and what kinds of things you could say the next time that would express your genuine love and concern.
Always be reassuring and supportive and encourage your friend to visit his or her doctor to ascertain what is causing the problems. Offer to accompany them, make a list of concerns and soothe any anxiety by using comforting phrases such as, “There are many things that could be causing these memory issues, and dementia may or may not be one of them, but by going to the doctor, we can figure everything out” or “I’ll be here for you every step of the way."
You and your friend will benefit from finding support and resources at Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org; Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, alzbr.org, and/or Alzheimer’s Foundation, alzfdn.org.